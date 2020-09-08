BMC serves notice to Kangana Ranaut for unauthorised construction in Mumbai office

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday has served a notice to actor Kangana Ranaut for alleged unauthorised construction in her office in Mumbai, mentioning 14 violations in the notice. Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also reached her office today.

The notice has been issued under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act. The notice has been served to stop the ongoing work inside the office premises and produce the permissions for the unauthorised constructions. Meanwhile, Kangana in a tweet asserted that the notice has been served to here to stop the leakage work on the premises.

"Because of the criticism that BMC received from my friends on social media, they didn't come with a bulldozer today instead stuck a notice to stop leakage work that is going on in the office, friends I may have risked a lot but I find immense love and support from you all," Kangana tweeted. On the other hand, Deputy Commandant along with the security team arrived at Kangana's residence in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Days after Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said she felt unsafe in Mumbai after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central government has approved 'Y' level security for the actor, sources said on Monday. (ANI)