TDP's SC cell stage protest against state government in Andhra's Chittoor

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Chittoor district on Tuesday protested against the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh alleging that atrocities on Dalits have increased in the state under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule. "Dalits in the state had supported Jagan Mohan Reddy during elections, but he is turning a blind eye on them. His party workers are indulging in atrocities against Dalits. Such outrageous behaviour will not be tolerated," said a TDP member who participated in the protest.

The TDP's SC sell protested in front of a statue of BR Ambedkar here. They offered garlands on the statue, knelt in front of it and raised slogans against the state government. TDP local leader Mohan Raj and other party members participated in this protest. (ANI)