Floods caused total loss of Rs 8,071 crore to state, says Karnataka CM

Floods in Karnataka have caused a total loss of Rs 8,071 crore to the state exchequer, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said on Monday appealing to the central government to release financial aid at the earliest. As per a release issued by the state government, Yeddyurappa informed the Centre's team that it was the third successive year when the State has been impacted by the flood.

A Central government team headed by KV Pratap, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, is assessing the flood situation in various states. "Apart from 4.03 lakh hectares of crops, several roads, bridges, power converters, schools, Anganwadis and government buildings were also damaged in the floods. The state government has sanctioned rebuilding projects to prevent catastrophe based on the principle of rebuilding," he said.

He added that despite added burden of COVID-19 pandemic, the state has released Rs 200 crores for flood relief, and further urged the Centre to release funds under the National Disaster Relief Fund and other aid at the earliest. (ANI)