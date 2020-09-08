Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari calls upon MPs to identify the black spots and to pursue redressal

Shri Gadkari called upon Members of Parliament who are chairing District Road Committees, to identify the black spots and to pursue their redressal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 17:25 IST
Gadkari calls upon MPs to identify the black spots and to pursue redressal
Shri Gadkari informed that his Ministry has taken a lot of initiatives to reduce road accidents including intelligent transport system in the country. Image Credit: ANI

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME has expressed confidence on halving road accident deaths from about 1.5 lakh per annum by 2025 as against the target of 2030.

Speaking at Webinar on Road Safety today, he said that we are working on fast track mode to achieve the goal with the cooperation of all Stakeholders especially the State Governments.

Shri Gadkari informed that his Ministry has taken a lot of initiatives to reduce road accidents including intelligent transport system in the country. He added that World Bank and ADB are providing Rs 7000 crore each for this purpose to remove black spots from national highways. He informed that we have already identified black spots on national highways. India has already spent Rs 20,000 crore on removing the black spots. Underling the urgency in this regard, Shri Gadkari informed that of the about 1.5 lakh road accident deaths annually, about 53,000 occur on Highways. Shri Gadkari also said that the State of Tamil Nadu has brought down accidental fatalities by 25 % by implementing a project with World Bank's assistance.

Recognising the important role of various stakeholders, he said we need their cooperation particularly Universities, Educational institutions, NGOs, State Governments etc. The Minister informed that theGovernment has formulated a big role for them to play in reducing accidents.

Shri Gadkari called upon Members of Parliament who are chairing District Road Committees, to identify the black spots and to pursue their redressal. He highlighted that black spots need to be identified on State and Municipal roads where he stressed that the cooperation of the public, state governments, MLAs, MPs etc is of paramount importance.

Shri Gadkari also called for public movement by social awareness and education, improving emergency services, pressing for medical facilities, etc in the country. He also sought the cooperation of the automobile industry is marching closer to achieving its Road safety targets. He referred to the MV Act of 2019, which is comprehensive legislation on all aspects of the Transport sector in India.

Delving on the stress caused by the Covid pandemic, he stressed on the need for building intelligent road transport infrastructure in the country on PPP mode. Shri Gadkari informed that he is issuing directions for formulating Policy and Tendering Models for developing Intelligent Transport System at Municipal, Provincial and National level through PPP mode. For this purpose, he invited suggestions by all stake-holders so that country puts in place a system which follows global best practices.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Burkina Faso: Over 535,000 children under five ‘acutely’ malnourished

Of them, some 156,500 children are severely malnourished, leaving them nine times more likely to die than well-nourished children, according to UNICEF.The aggravating factors causing the nutritional situation of children to deteriorate are ...

HarperCollins releases the most-anticipated self-empowering book of the year, Think Like A Monk, by Jay Shetty

- Think Like A Monk, written by one of the top Podcast hostJay Shetty, is now the No. 1 Bestseller in Books on Amazon.in NEW DELHI, Sept. 8, 2020 PRNewswire -- HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the release of Jay Shettys Think L...

UN detects virus cases in Syrian refugee camp in Jordan

The UN agency for refugees said Tuesday it has confirmed two coronavirus cases in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan. They are the first infections to be detected among Syrians living in refugee camps in Jordan, which are home to ...

Wipro plans to set up Digital Innovation Hub in Germany

Wipro on Tuesday said it plans to set up a Digital Innovation Hub at Dsseldorf in Germany that will serve as the IT services majors flagship centre in Europe. The proposed Digital Innovation Hub will offer digital transformation expertise t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020