Nalco in process of augmenting wind power capacity to 223.90 MW: CMD

State-run Nalco is in the process of increasing its wind power generation capacity to 223.90 mw by adding another project in Tamil Nadu at a capital expenditure of Rs 163 crore. National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has established wind power plants of 198.40 mw capacity in various states, its Chairman and Managing Director Sridhar Patra said in a report.

The company is in the "process of augmenting its wind power generation capacity to 223.90 mw by adding another wind power project of capacity 25.5 mw at Kayathar, Tamil Nadu, at a capital expenditure of Rs 163 crore through REGen Powertech Pvt Ltd," the CMD said in the latest report of the company. "Substantial progress has been made on supply and execution of the equipment. However, the job is not completed yet due to cash crunch with the executing agency," he said.

The executing agency REGen has subsequently been referred to NCLT, which has engaged an Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP). Matter has been taken up with IRP who is taking necessary action to complete and commission the project in a time bound manner, he said. The company has said that it has adopted green energy initiatives like generation of wind power and solar power to check emission of green house gases and associated global warming. The first wind power plant of capacity 50.4 MW in Gandikota, Andhra Pradesh was commissioned in December 2012, the second plant of 47.6 MW capacity in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan was commissioned in January, 2014. The third plant of capacity of 50 mw in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and 50.4 MW wind project in Sangli, Maharashtra were commissioned in 2016-17, the report said. Four wind power units have generated 310 MU net wind power in 2019-20.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is a navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines..