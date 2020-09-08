Left Menu
Development News Edition

ILO and Germany Officials meet workers cleaning wreckage of Beirut explosion

"The ILO was able to quickly respond to the blast and its aftermath by creating jobs for Lebanese and Syrian workers in the clear-up works,” said Hagemann.

ILO | Beirut | Updated: 08-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:43 IST
ILO and Germany Officials meet workers cleaning wreckage of Beirut explosion
“Many young people are not working and they were encouraged to come and help with the clean-up operations. We have here young men and women working together hand-in-hand,” said Ktarig Garabedian, one of the team leaders supervising a group of workers. Image Credit: Twitter(@antonioguterres)

ILO Acting Regional Director for the Arab States, Frank Hagemann, and German Ambassador to Lebanon, Andreas Kindl, have met with workers who have been employed under an ILO programme that is helping clear the wreckage of the huge explosion that tore through Beirut in August.

Within days of the blast, the ILO mobilized its on-going Employment Intensive Infrastructure Programme (EIIP), so far creating around 200 decent jobs for Lebanese nationals and Syrian refugees, 15 per cent of whom are women. Its aim is to help restore livelihoods and provide much-needed income in the aftermath of the blast, which claimed the lives of around 190 people and caused devastating damage to homes and businesses across the capital.

The ILO's response is being supported by Germany through the German Development Bank (KfW), which is funding EIIP, and through additional financial support provided by the Netherlands under the Partnership for improving prospects for forcibly displaced persons and host communities (PROSPECTS), which helped up-scale interventions and reach more vulnerable workers.

Officials toured an area of the city which was hard hit by the explosion and spoke to workers as they cleared rubble and debris.

"The ILO was able to quickly respond to the blast and its aftermath by creating jobs for Lebanese and Syrian workers in the clear-up works," said Hagemann. "Many of these workers were previously unemployed, and their economic vulnerability was compounded over recent months by the multiple crises affecting Lebanon. With the support of our development partners, the governments of Germany and the Netherlands, we will continue to promote employment and rebuild and restore livelihoods, to help meet the decent work needs of Lebanon and its residents," Hagemann added.

"We appreciate very much the ILO's fast response to direct resources and to direct the assistance they are doing in the employment-intensive infrastructure programme to places like here, close to the blast (...) and have workers working here since almost thirty days, clearing the rubble," said Ambassador Kindl during the worksite tour. "I have seen that Lebanese and Syrians are working together and I have seen that there is a relatively high percentage of women working on the site which is a very good thing."

The ILO is promoting a decent work approach in its response to the blast, focusing on generating immediate short-term job opportunities for vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian men and women, while addressing structural labour market challenges in the country, including high rates of unemployment, particularly among youth.

"Many young people are not working and they were encouraged to come and help with the clean-up operations. We have here young men and women working together hand-in-hand," said Ktarig Garabedian, one of the team leaders supervising a group of workers.

Syrian Mohamad Moussa Al Ibrahim, who fled to Lebanon eight years ago with his family, says he is happy that he was able to find work through the programme: "I am the oldest of my siblings and I am the only one working so I really need this work."

The ILO is also exploring ways in which it can support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the aftermath of the explosion. Many of these businesses were already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis. Options for support include cash grants and technical help so that businesses can rebuild and become more resilient to future crises and economic shocks.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Disincentivising good borrowers "unacceptable," says TN CM on RBI decision

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday opposed a provision in the recent Master Directions for Priority Sector Lending issued by the Reserve Bank of India RBI, and said disincentivising good borrowers is unacceptable and counter-productive st...

Kisan Rail service ferrying 350 tonnes of goods from 94 tonnes it carried on inaugural run: Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Kisan Rail service was ferrying 350 tonnes of goods from the 94 tonnes it carried on its inaugural run last month. The rail service, which was announced in the 2020 Union budget, aims at tra...

BMC accuses Kangana of illegal construction, she alleges intimidation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday pasted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow, claiming that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permissions. While the civic body issued a stop-w...

Hry transport dept. teams to keep vigil on private commercial vehicles plying illegally in state

Haryana Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Tuesday said that the transport department will form teams to take action against private commercial vehicles that are plying in the state without valid documents. These teams should regularly inspect p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020