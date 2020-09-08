Left Menu
Rhea Chakraborty to be produced before magistrate shortly, NCB to seek her judicial custody

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will seek judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested today in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 19:31 IST
Mutha Ashok Jain speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will seek judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested today in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She will be produced before magistrate shortly.

"Rhea Chakraborty will be produced before magistrate shortly. We don't need her custody remand so we will seek judicial custody. We are not asking for her custody remand as whatever we wanted to cross with her, we have done already," Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy Director General (DG), South-Western Region, NCB told reporters here. "We will oppose bail to her. We are only seeking judicial custody but we don't support the bail. Rhea was sent for a routine medical check-up. She tested negative for COVID-19. Whatever she told was sufficient for the arrest. We have arrested her, it means we had enough," he said.

Jain said that NCB did not recover any contraband from her. Chakraborty is the ninth person arrested in the ongoing case by the NCB.

Earlier in the day, she reached NCB office in Mumbai for the third consecutive day for interrogation. Her brother Showik and associate Samuel Miranda have also been arrested in the same case. Both of them have been sent to the NCB custody till September 9.

Chakraborty had earlier filed a complaint before Mumbai Police requesting that a First Information Report (FIR) be registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of RML Hospital, Delhi and others under IPC, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines. In her complaint to the Senior Inspector of Police, Bandra Police Station, Chakraborty stated that Priyanka Singh had sent Rajput a prescription by Dr Tarun Kumar and he "appears to have prescribed medication controlled under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 to Sushant without any consultation as mandated by law."

The case filed on the complaint of Chakraborty had been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as per the orders by the Supreme Court, according to the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. "As per the complaint of Rhea Chakraborty, a case had been registered at Bandra police station under sections of IPC, and NDPS Act. In line with the orders by the Supreme Court of India, the case has been transferred to the CBI for further investigation," Mumbai Police spokesperson, N Ambika said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death. The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

