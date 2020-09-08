Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Metro services on Blue, Pink Lines to resume from Sept 9

Two days after Delhi Metro trains hit the track on Yellow Line, operations on Blue Line and Pink Lines will resume from Wednesday as part of the Stage-I of graded resumption of Metro services.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 20:06 IST
Delhi Metro services on Blue, Pink Lines to resume from Sept 9
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two days after Delhi Metro trains hit the track on Yellow Line, operations on Blue Line and Pink Lines will resume from Wednesday as part of the Stage-I of graded resumption of Metro services. Services will be available on both of these lines from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

"As part of the Stage-I of graded resumption of Metro services, the Delhi Metro will resume operations after 171 days on its Blue Line i.e, Line-3/4 from Dwarka Sector 21 to Electronic City/Vaishali (65.35 km/58 stations) and Pink Line i.e, Line-7 from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar (57.58 km and 38 stations) from tomorrow i.e, September 9, 2020," read a release by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)."From tomorrow onwards, services will be available on both of these Lines from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and from 4 pm to 8 pm in the evening along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which are already operational since yesterday as per the given timings," it said. Three more lines- Red Line, Green Line and Violet Line will also resume services the day from September 10 with the same schedule of 4 hours of passenger service each in the morning and evening under Stage-I plan of resumption of Metro services.

"Thereafter, rest of the remaining Lines (in addition to existing Lines of Stage-I) will also be re-opened under Stage -2 (Magenta Line i.e, Line-8 from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden & Grey Line i.e, Line-9 from Dwarka to Najafgarh and Stage-3 (Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21) of Graded resumption plan on 11th and 12th September 2020 respectively," the release said. The entire Metro network will be made operational for passenger services throughout the day from September 12 as it was before March 22, 2020, with all social distancing norms/guidelines to be followed by the passengers during the travel due to ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-UK says it may break the law on Brexit: how so?

Britains Northern Ireland minister said on Tuesday that proposed legislation for Britains internal market - which the EU fears could undermine the Brexit divorce deal - would break international law in a limited way. WHAT WAS SAID EXACTLYAs...

FS Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefs parliamentary panel on neighbourhood first policy

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday briefed the parliamentary standing committee on external affairs on the countrys relations with nations that come under the ambit of the Neighbourhood First Policy. During the meeting, the...

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . DES2 RJ-VIRUS-CASES Rajasthan 7 more COVID-19 fatalities taking death toll to 1,158 tally of cases rises to 93,257 Jaipur Rajasthan recorded seven more fatalities due to COVID-19...

Tour riders cleared of virus, Bennett wins Stage 10

Tour de France riders passed coronavirus tests to confirm their good health only to endure numerous crashes along the Atlantic coastline when the race resumed on Tuesday. Sprinter Sam Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to post his maiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020