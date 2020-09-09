Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka tows stricken oil tanker out to sea, douses fire

The Sri Lankan navy said on Wednesday it had extinguished another fire on a stricken supertanker loaded with 2 million barrels of oil and is towing it to deeper water. On Tuesday, the navy spotted an oil slick a kilometre from the supertanker, chartered by Indian Oil Corp to import about 2 million barrels of oil from Kuwait. The spill appeared to come from the engine room.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 12:14 IST
Sri Lanka tows stricken oil tanker out to sea, douses fire
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Sri Lankan navy said on Wednesday it had extinguished another fire on a stricken supertanker loaded with 2 million barrels of oil and is towing it to deeper water. The navy's disaster management team put out the fire that reignited on Monday on the MT New Diamond, and there were currently no fires burning on the ship which is 41 nautical miles (76 kms) off Sri Lanka's east coast.

Officials were working to assess any damage to the environment from the incident, which began on Sept. 3 when a fire broke out in the engine room. On Tuesday, the navy spotted an oil slick a kilometre from the supertanker, chartered by Indian Oil Corp to import about 2 million barrels of oil from Kuwait.

The spill appeared to come from the engine room. "We are certain the leak is not from the crude oil storage tanks. We are readying a team of divers to detect the exact spot of the leak," navy spokesman Indika de Silva said.

Three members of a salvage team had boarded the tanker, he added.

TRENDING

Eyeing China, Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions'

Govt agrees to change law to help protect over 35,000 endangered species

Nigeria health workers give ultimatum to the government for addressing their demands

Shares of online betting company DraftKings surges 245% YTD

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka tows stricken oil tanker out to sea, douses fire

The Sri Lankan navy said on Wednesday it had extinguished another fire on a stricken supertanker loaded with 2 million barrels of oil and is towing it to deeper water. The navys disaster management team put out the fire that reignited on Mo...

Accused in B'luru drug case assisted suspects in Kerala gold smuggling case: ED tells Court

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told a special court here that the accused in the Bengaluru drug case were suspected to have assisted those allegedly involved in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala. The ED made the submis...

FACTBOX-Growth ahead of fiscal reform: Japan PM hopeful Suga's key policies

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and two other candidates started their campaigns this week to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party LDP, and as premier. Abe announced last mon...

MK Stalin announces names of DMK General Secretary, Treasurer

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday announced the names of the General Secretary and the Treasurer of the party.Durai Murugan has been elected unanimously as DMK General Secretary.TR Balu has been elected as DMK T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020