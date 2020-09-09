Assam: Engineer dies of electrocution at Baghjan gas well site

An engineer of PSU major Oil India lost his life due to high voltage electric shock on Wednesday when he was working at the company's damaged gas well in Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said. The electrical engineer, Arnab Kishore Bordoloi, was working on high voltage cables at the site when the incident happened around 2 pm, they said.

"He was immediately taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. However, doctors informed us in the evening that he succumbed to the injuries," an official of the company said. With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in the worst industrial disaster of Assam has gone up to three.

The well number 5 at Baghjan has been spewing gas uncontrollably since May 27 and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL's firefighters at the site. On July 22, three experts from Singaporean firm Alert Disaster Control, which was asked to assist OIL and ONGC experts for putting out the inferno, received burn injuries while they were removing a spool from the wellhead.