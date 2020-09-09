Left Menu
WCL aims to double coal despatch capacity through rail mode

WCL, an arm of Coal India, has set 'Mission 100 Days' agenda to streamline activities to reach peak despatch of 50 rakes per day from January next year with support from railways. In a statement on Wednesday, the coal ministry said that WCL has drawn up an ambitious road map to meet additional demand of consumers of power sector.

Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL) has prepared an ambitious road map to almost double its coal despatch capacity through the rail mode, according to a statement. WCL, an arm of Coal India, has set 'Mission 100 Days' agenda to streamline activities to reach peak despatch of 50 rakes per day from January next year with support from railways.

In a statement on Wednesday, the coal ministry said that WCL has drawn up an ambitious road map to meet additional demand of consumers of power sector. On discussion with state gencos of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh as well as NTPC and independent power producers, WCL expects additional coal demand of around 25 million tonnes per annum from these consumers after getting swapped from other subsidiaries of Coal India and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL), as per the statement.

With expected substantial increase in demand, WCL has taken pro-active steps to gear up for additional coal crushing, transporting and loading facility for increasing coal despatch through rail to a level of 50 rakes per day from next January. "This is under Mission 100 Days program starting from September 5 to December 15, 2020. This will increase average loading during the year to 40 rakes per day and peak of 50 rakes. Average of 2019-20 was 23 rakes and peak was 29 rakes per day," the statement said.

Current year average is 19 rakes per day due to less coal demand till now. WCL despatches about 90 per cent coal through the central railway. WCL produced 57.6 Million Tonnes (MT) of coal and despatched 52.5 MT of coal during 2019-20.

With a coal stock of over 14 MT in the beginning of 2020-21 and a production target of 62 MT this year, the company will have more than 75 MT of coal available for its consumers. WCL has planned to reach a production of 75 MT by 2023-24 and 100 MT by 2026-27.

