11 antlers seized, poacher arrested in West Bengal

Eleven antlers were seized and one deer poacher was arrested during a raid at Garakata jungle in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, a forest department official said. The antlers, weighing around 15 kg, were found in the combined raid by forest department and Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) personnel near Garakata-Jaldhaka Bridge following a tip off, the official said.

The arrested man was travelling on a bicycle with the deer horns in a bag when he was intercepted. He was being interrogated by senior forest officials to know about other members of the poacher network, the official added.