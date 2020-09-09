Farmer electrocuted in Muzaffarnagar

Farmer electrocuted in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-09-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 22:11 IST
A 32-year-old farmer was electrocuted and his brother severely injured when they came in contact with a high-tension wire in a village here on Wednesday, police said
The incident happened at Purbalyan village under Mansurpur police station limits when the two brothers had gone to irrigate their field, they said. The deceased has been identified as Salim and his brother as Akram, police said
Meanwhile, some people from Purbalyan village staged a protest over the incident alleging that it happened due to negligence of some government officials.
