Farmer electrocuted in Muzaffarnagar

A 32-year-old farmer was electrocuted and his brother severely injured when they came in contact with a high-tension wire in a village here on Wednesday, police said

The incident happened at Purbalyan village under Mansurpur police station limits when the two brothers had gone to irrigate their field, they said. The deceased has been identified as Salim and his brother as Akram, police said

Meanwhile, some people from Purbalyan village staged a protest over the incident alleging that it happened due to negligence of some government officials.