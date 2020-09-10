Left Menu
Ladakh reports 40 more COVID-19 cases

Ladakh has reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Updated: 10-09-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:52 IST
Ladakh reports 40 more COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 status in Ladakh. (Photo: DIPR Leh Ladakh Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ladakh has reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, the Union Territory has reported 40 new COVID-19 cases.

"The total number of cases stands at 3,142 including 778 active cases and 2,329 recoveries," said the Department. "As many as 41 patients have been cured and discharged," it added. (ANI)

