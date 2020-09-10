Telangana: Minor fire at Secunderabad school, no injuries reported

A minor fire broke out at a private school in Hyderabad but no one was injured in the incident, a fire official said. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 6:30 pm at Delhi Public School in the Secunderabad area of Hyderabad city.

"Yesterday at around 6:30 pm, we received an emergency call that a fire accident has taken place at an administration block of Delhi Public School, Secunderabad. There were two floors- the ground and first floor in the building. The fire was doused within an hour. No casualties have been reported," said Madhusudana Rao, District fire officer while speaking to ANI. Officials suspect that short-circuit may have caused the fire.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)