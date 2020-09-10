AIU seizes 480.10 grams of gold at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, 1 held

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 480.10 grams of gold worth Rs 22.41 lakhs at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Wednesday night, according to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi. According to the officials, the gold was concealed inside the innerwear of the passenger.

"AIU has seized 480.10 grams of gold, which was concealed by the passenger inside the innerwear," said the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi. The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)