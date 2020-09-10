Meghalaya CM and DoNER Minister discuss progress of centrally funded projects

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, along with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and a team of senior Ministers, today called on the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and discussed the progress of various centrally funded projects in the State.

Dr Jitendra Singh told Mr Sangma and his team that the Modi government gives the highest priority to the North-Eastern region and Meghalaya is also being given its due share of funds and sanction of new projects. He recalled that immediately before the lockdown, the first North Eastern State visited by him was incidentally Meghalaya.

Dr Jitendra Singh pointed out to the Chief Minister that on his request, the projects proposed by the State government are also being determined as per the priority.

The DoNER Ministry, he said, is also coordinating closely with the Jal Shakti Ministry to achieve the targets of providing clean tap water to every household under "Jal Abhiyan".

Mr Sangma thanked Dr Jitendra Singh for always being supportive about the proposals sent by the State government. He sought the Minister's intervention for the sanction of additional funds for ongoing projects.

Mr Sangma, along with his team of Ministers, also submitted a memorandum to Dr Jitendra Singh requesting for additional sanctions under NLCPR component of infrastructure for the construction of Shillong International Centre for Performing Art and Culture.

Dr Jitendra Singh assured Mr Sangma that he would get the proposal evaluated. However, he said, most of the funds in the Ministry of DoNER and the North Eastern Council allocated for Meghalaya for the current financial year have already been made available to the State.

Dr Jitendra Singh also discussed with Chief Minister the issue of upgradation of the Shillong Airport. He said it is very important to utilise the tourist potential of scenic destinations to its maximum extent.

(With Input from PIB)