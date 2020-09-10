Left Menu
Bengaluru Police arrests 4, seizes over 1,000 kgs of Ganja

In a major breakthrough, the central division of the Bengaluru police arrested four persons in a narcotics case and seized over one 1,000 kilograms of Ganja (cannabis), informed the police.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:45 IST
The accused had stored Ganja underground at a farm in Kalagi taluk of Kalburagi district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a major breakthrough, the central division of the Bengaluru police arrested four persons in a narcotics case and seized over one 1,000 kilograms of Ganja (cannabis), informed the police. Earlier on August 30, Sheshadripuram police arrested a person identified as Jnanashekar who was selling Ganja in VV the colony area, and seized around 2 kilograms of ganja. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused in the Sheshadripuram police station.

Later on, September 8, another person named Siddanatha Lavate was arrested near the Maadanayakanahalli area. On the basis of information provided by Lavate, a search operation was conducted for others involved in the case, and they were arrested in the Kalburagi district. During further investigation, police got to know that they had stored ganja at a farm. A police team then visited the farm in Kalagi taluk of Kalburagi district and seized 1,200Kgs of ganja sealed in 600 packets stored underground. (ANI)

