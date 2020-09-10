Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exam authorities to decide if COVID-19 symptomatic student can write exam or not: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on preventive measures to be followed while conducting exams to contain the COVID-19 spread and said that authorities conducting the examination should decide whether symptomatic candidate can write the exam or not at the examination centre.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 20:40 IST
Exam authorities to decide if COVID-19 symptomatic student can write exam or not: Health Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma The Union Health Ministry has revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on preventive measures to be followed while conducting exams to contain the COVID-19 spread and said that authorities conducting the examination should decide whether symptomatic candidate can write the exam or not at the examination centre.

The ministry said that in regular course, a symptomatic candidate should be referred to the nearest health center and given an opportunity to undertake the examination "through other means or the universities/educational institution shall arrange for taking exam at a later date when the student is declared physically fit". "However, if a student is found to be symptomatic, the permission or denial thereof, in such cases shall be granted as per the policy already enunciated on the issue by the Examination Conducting Authorities," the ministry said in its guidelines issued on Thursday.

The previous SOP had said that if a student is found to be symptomatic and insists on giving the examination, he may be allowed to take it by shifting him to a separate isolation room. "The permission in such cases shall be granted as per the policy enunciated on the issue by the Examination Conducting Authorities," it said. Only asymptomatic staff and students shall be allowed inside the examination hall, the ministry had said.

"If any examination functionary/examinee fails to meet the self-declaration criteria, they shall not be allowed entry," it had said. The instructions also said that entrances of the examination centres must have hand hygiene and thermal screening provisions.

"The use of face covers/masks should be made mandatory and frequent practice of hand-washing with soap for at least 40-60 seconds should be followed even when hands are not visibly dirty. The use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited. The installation and use of Aarogya Setu App have also been advised to all, as far as feasible," the SOP said. Appropriate arrangements for personal protection gears like face covers/masks, and other logistics like hand sanitizers, soap, sodium hypochlorite solution shall be made by the examination conducting authorities, the ministry said.

"For pen and paper-based tests, the invigilator has to sanitize his hands prior to distribution of question papers/answer sheets. The examinees will also sanitize their hands before receiving such papers and handing them back to invigilators. The collection and packing of the answer sheets, at every stage will involve sanitization of the hands. The answer sheets will preferably be opened up after 72 hours have elapsed post collection of papers. Use of spit/saliva for counting/distributing sheets shall not be allowed," it noted. The ministry said examination hall and other common areas shall be sanitized each time before and after the examination.

"For online/computer-based examination, the systems shall be disinfected using alcohol wipes before and after the conduct of examination," the SOP said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bengalis soft target of BJP, Rhea Chakraborty's arrest proof of it: Pol parties

Parties cutting across the political divide in West Bengal on Thursday evoked Bengali sub-nationalism, asserting that the vilification campaign against actor Rhea Chakraborty proved Bengalis are a soft target of the BJP, which is looking to...

Analysts predict increase in NFL bets this season

A recent survey by the American Gaming Association suggests that a lack of attendance at pro football stadiums wont hurt the sports betting industry this season. The AGA report says some 13 percent of American adults will bet on NFL games i...

U.S. blacklists four Russia-linked individuals over election interference

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Russia-linked individuals for trying to influence the U.S. electoral process, said the Treasury Department, which accused Moscow of using a range of methods and actors in an effort tha...

Delhi govt will provide full support to hotels, other industries: Jain

The Delhi government will provide as much support as possible to hotels and other industries to enable them to contribute to the economy of the city, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Representatives of hotels, guest hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020