Telangana: Man attempts self-immolation over disappointment with state policies

A man reportedly attempted suicide by setting himself on fire with petrol, near the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Thursday, alleging that no benefit has been received from the state policies and formation of the Telangana state. Before attempting suicide, the man claimed that he had got no benefit from the formation of Telangana state and expressed disappointment over the state policies. While setting himself ablaze, the man chanted Telangana Chief Minister's name 'K Chandrashekhar Rao' and 'Jai Telangana'.

While speaking to ANI over the phone, P Viswa Prasad, IPS, DCP Central Zone said that the man has been identified as Nagulu and his condition is currently stable. "A person named Nagulu, aged about 50 years resident of Kartal Mandal of Mahbubnagar District tried to self immolate using petrol near Ravindra Bharati. The police personnel nearby noticed the incident and immediately rescued him," said Prasad.

"He has suffered superficial burn injuries and was immediately shifted to Osmania General Hospital. His condition is currently stable. He was working as a security guard at MB Towers at Panjagutta," Prasad added. The DCP said the man is known to "alcoholic" and had a fight with his wife two days before the incident. (ANI)