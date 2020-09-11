Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's central bank told to stop giving forex for food imports

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed the central bank to stop issuing foreign exchange for food and fertiliser imports, according to a statement by his spokesman. It follows a similar order the president issued last year that the nominally-independent bank only partly followed, with some food importers still receiving foreign exchange. But Thursday's directive will completely ban providing foreign currency for all imported food and fertiliser, the spokesman told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 01:23 IST
Nigeria's central bank told to stop giving forex for food imports

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed the central bank to stop issuing foreign exchange for food and fertiliser imports, according to a statement by his spokesman.

It follows a similar order the president issued last year that the nominally-independent bank only partly followed, with some food importers still receiving foreign exchange. But Thursday's directive will completely ban providing foreign currency for all imported food and fertiliser, the spokesman told Reuters. "Nobody importing food should be given money," Buhari said.

Since his election in 2015, Buhari has sought to cut foreign imports, particularly agricultural products. Expanding Nigeria's farm sector is a key pillar of his economic policy. But the bans on imports like rice have seen prices surge, sparking widespread frustration.

Nigeria's foreign reserves have been battered as the central bank spends billions of dollars on costly programmes such as propping up the local naira currency despite double-digit inflation. There was no immediate, public reaction from the central bank to Buhari's comments, though its governor was present at the meeting where the order was given.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

More cats may have COVID-19 than believed: Study

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct; Ghislaine Maxwell's privacy does not justify and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980sOscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by acto...

'Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Diana Rigg, a commanding British actress whose career stretched from iconic 1960s spy series The Avengers to fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones, has died. She was 82. Riggs agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with...

EXCLUSIVE-Microsoft believes Russians that hacked Clinton targeted Biden campaign firm -sources

Microsoft Corp recently alerted one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens main election campaign advisory firms that it had been targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, according to four people briefed on the matter. T...

Science News Roundup: A scan of 10.3 million stars up and Mexican airport site emerges as major graveyard

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. A scan of 10.3 million stars turns up no sign of aliens - yetScientists have completed the broadest search to date for extraterrestrial civilizations by scanning roughly 10.3 million st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020