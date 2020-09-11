Lucknow Metro returns lost bag containing demand draft of Rs 5.32 lakhs
During an inspection of the X-BIS machine of the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, security staff found a polythene bag. On checking, it was found that the bag had a demand draft, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation informed on Friday through a statement.
Within a span of 40 minutes of finding the bag, it was returned to its owner Prashant Kumar by the metro officials, the statement added. (ANI)
