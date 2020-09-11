NIA chargesheet against 7 ULFA cadres in Assam Police officer's killing case

Left Menu
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in a special NIA court in Guwahati against seven cadres of the United Liberation Front of Assam for the killing of an Assam Police officer.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 11-09-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 14:51 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet in a special NIA court in Guwahati against seven cadres of the United Liberation Front of Assam for the killing of an Assam Police officer. According to the NIA, the accused have been identified as Bijit Gogoi, Kanto Bora, Santosh Gogoi Sadiya, Jushinta Moran, Bubul Moran, Dipankar Borah and Mamun Dihingia, who are all residents of Assam.

While three accused in the matter have been arrested, four others are absconding, according to a statement issued by the NIA on Friday. The NIA said that the chargesheet has been filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substance Act and Arms Act including charges of criminal conspiracy and murder. The NIA case was registered based on a case registered at Bordumsa police station in Tinsukia district on May 5, 2018.

"On May 4, 2018, the then officer-in-charge of Bordumsa police station, sub-inspector Bhaskar Kalita, received specific input regarding presence of a group of suspected ULFA terrorists inside a house at Kujupathar Village," the statement said. "A joint operation by police and para-military was launched against the ULFA militants. During the process of cordoning off the suspect premises, ULFA militants hiding inside a locked house started firing indiscriminately at the police, which resulted in the death of Bordumsa sub-inspector Bhaskar Kalita," it added.

The agency said that the ULFA militants, taking advantage of poor light conditions, managed to escape into the nearby jungle and snatched away AK-47 rifle from the deceased police officer. The case was initially investigated by Assam Police till June 2019 but was later taken over by the NIA, which re-registered the case and started its probe in the matter.

"Investigation has established that this terrorist act was committed by a group of ULFA terrorists in the result of a conspiracy hatched by the accused persons on the instruction of the ULFA leader Arundoi Dahoti," the statement said. "In pursuance of the conspiracy, the group of ULFA militants comprising Kanto Bora, Santosh Gogoi, Bubul Moran, Jushinta Moran and another ULFA militant Rudreshwar Baruah (dead), came from their camp in Myanmar to Tinsukia district in Upper Assam, armed with assault weapons, IEDs, explosive powder, with an aim of raising funds for ULFA and committing terrorist acts at various places in Assam," it added.

The NIA said that the investigation has established that the accused Dipankar Borah and Mamun Dihingia, were over-ground workers of the proscribed terrorist organisation ULFA and had provided logistical support to the aforesaid group of ULFA militants. (ANI)

