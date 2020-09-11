Left Menu
Antarvedi chariot fire incident: Andhra govt transfers case to CBI

Andhra Pradesh government issued an order on Friday, to hand over the investigation of suspected arson at Antarvedi's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Chariot, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 15:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government issued an order on Friday, to hand over the investigation of suspected arson at Antarvedi's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple Chariot, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The chariot burning at Antarvedi temple became a sensation in the state, as it is considered a part of a series of attacks on Hindu temples.

All opposition parties blamed the ruling YSRCP that it is supporting a particular religion, and demanded a CBI investigation into the matter. A letter has been written to Union Home Ministry by the Andhra Pradesh government in this regard.

The chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of September 6. (ANI)

