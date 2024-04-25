CBI registers FIR in Sandeshkhali case in connection with land grabs, sexual harassment probe

Following the Calcutta High Court order, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against five people and unknown others in connection with the ongoing probe into cases concerning land grabs and crimes against women (sexual) in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. "FIR against five people and unknown other person has registered and probe is underway," agency sources told ANI.

The Calcutta High Court had intervened, instructing the CBI to take over the investigation into several alleged offences in the Sandeshkhali region. These offences reportedly include illegal land acquisitions and instances of violence and sexual assault against women. The CBI's move comes amid growing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Sandeshkhali, with allegations of rampant criminal activities and exploitation of vulnerable populations.

The FIR marks the commencement of a thorough investigation by the CBI, which aims to bring justice to the victims and ensure accountability for those responsible for the reported offences. As the investigation progresses, authorities anticipate further developments shedding light on the complexities surrounding the issues plaguing Sandeshkhali, underscoring the importance of swift and decisive action in addressing such matters.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed a court-monitored investigation by the CBI into the alleged cases of sexual assault and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The women of Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district came out on the streets earlier against the ruling TMC and Shahjahan, accusing the strongman and his aides of perpetrating gross excesses and atrocities on them while also gobbling up their land. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. The Basirhat court had sent Shahjahan to CBI custody. After leaving the court, Shahjahan was seen in tears. The video of which was posted by BJP leader Amit Malviya saying "The swag has disappeared. Mamata Banerjee's poster boy - rapist Sheikh Shahjahan is weeping like an inconsolable child. Criminal Anubroto Mondal is in jail. This is the fate that awaits the likes of Saokat Mollah, Jehangir Khan and others, who have unleashed a reign of terror across Bengal. No one will come to save them when law catches up. Not Mamata Banerjee for sure. She couldn't even save her ministers. The clock is ticking." (ANI)

