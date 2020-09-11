Left Menu
Development News Edition

UIF halts payments for COVID-19 TERS relief benefits

The Fund has also committed to taking several steps to address the systemic challenges concerning payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-09-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 18:24 IST
UIF halts payments for COVID-19 TERS relief benefits
“We have entered into Memoranda of Understanding with a number of government institutions to make sure we get access into their updated databases," said Bronkhorst. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), working with the Department of Employment and Labour, has temporarily halted payments for the COVID-19 TERS relief benefits, until it addresses the system control concerns recently raised by the Auditor-General.

According to the UIF, this move will not only assist them in dealing with the gaps identified by the AG but also offers the opportunity to ensure that some of the improvements that had already been identified by the management are implemented.

The AG's damning report earlier this month cast the spotlight on the payment of the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (TERS) and social grants introduced to provide economic relief to the vulnerable and assist employers to protect jobs.

The AG found that the new system implemented for TERS incorrectly calculated the benefits for the first lockdown period between 27 March and 30 April by not taking into account the actual period of inactivity and the portion of the salary paid by employers, resulting in significant overpayments.

"Whilst the AG has shown us a number of deficiencies in the payment of the COVID-19 TERS benefits, I must hasten to add that many of these deficiencies had been picked up already by management.

"Some had already been corrected in the June payments but we will continue to improve the systems so that it responds to needs of our beneficiaries and make the payments effective and efficient," said Marsha Bronkhorst, the acting UIF Commissioner.

The Fund has also committed to taking several steps to address the systemic challenges concerning payments.

"We have entered into Memoranda of Understanding with a number of government institutions to make sure we get access into their updated databases," said Bronkhorst.

The institutions include the South African Social Security Agency, National Students Financial Aid Scheme and the Department of Home Affairs, which is currently verifying the UIF database to ensure payments reach the correct beneficiaries.

"Secondly, we have updated our system to make sure that the bank verification happens quicker and these include verifications for schools and non-governmental organisations, etc."

Meanwhile, the UIF is working around the clock to improve its COVID-19 TERS application portal to ensure it becomes a self-service portal to make it user friendly for employers and employees.

Bronkhorst is optimistic that the system should be up and ready to help workers as soon as possible to provide financial relief, especially to those who are still under lockdown conditions.

The acting Commissioner said despite the challenges they are working under, the UIF has delivered in the face of great need.

"To date, the UIF has received just over 1 104 000 applications for the payment of COVID-19 TERS benefits and we have paid 825 840 of these. These payments equate to the just under R42 billion, which has been disbursed in 9 501 865 payments to workers around the country.

"As soon as the improvements are finalised, we will be in a position to ensure that workers of this country are provided a cushion to make their lives easier," she said.

Moreover, the UIF has issued a stern warning that those who defrauded the system will face the full might of the law.

"There are already some cases that we have brought to the SAPS for investigation and prosecution – 35 out of a total of 146," Bronkhorst said.

She said this serves as a warning to those who may try to defraud the system.

"Not only will it be harder to do so, but even if they do succeed, the law will eventually get them and they will pay for stealing from the workers," she said.

The Special Investigating Unit has started with its investigation into fraudulent claims and action will be taken against all found involved in fraudulent activities.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh professor faces sedition charges

A Dhaka University professor along with two others is facing sedition charges for allegedly defaming Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, and distorting the history of the 1971 Liberation War. Aminul Islam Bulbul, the...

Kerala's COVID-19 tally touches one lakh mark

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 PTI Keralas COVID-19 tally touched the one lakh mark -- 1,02,254 on Friday, with 2,988 fresh cases being added, seven months after Indias first case was reported from the state, when a Wuhan returned medical stude...

SC notice to Centre, others on plea about non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme

The Supreme Court Friday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea which has sought to declare as illegal and unconstitutional the actions of states, including Delhi and West Bengal, in not implementing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan M...

Isaac Hayden, Karl Darlow sign new contracts with Newcastle United

Newcastle United have confirmed that Isaac Hayden and Karl Darlow have both signed new long-term contracts with the club. Hayden, who joined the Magpies from Arsenal in 2016, has committed his future to the Magpies after the midfielder agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020