Al-Badr terrorist arrested in J-K's Sopore
One terrorist of Al-Badr terror outfit and his two associates involved in grenade throwing incidents at Police Post Warpora, Sopore police station, were arrested on Friday, Sopore Police said.
They were apprehended in a joint operation by CRPF, Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)