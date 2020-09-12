DMRC along with Delhi Police begins pre-paid auto service at Shivaji Stadium

The Delhi Metro, in coordination with Delhi Police, have started pre-paid auto service at the Shivaji Stadium here. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Saturday that passengers traveling via the airport line can avail of the pre-paid auto services from today.

"In coordination with Delhi Police, DMRC starts Pre-paid Auto Service at Shivaji Stadium. Passengers of Delhi Metro Airport Line can avail Pre-paid Auto Service at Shivaji Stadium from today," stated DMRC. Earlier today, Delhi Metro opened all its operations with the resumption of its Airport Express line. All the services shall now be available from 6 am to 11 pm on all Metro lines.

Delhi Metro services continued to function for the sixth consecutive day post resumption of services in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7, after a gap of more than five months. The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners, and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in. (ANI)