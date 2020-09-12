Left Menu
BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab

Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab.

ANI | Ferozepur (Punjab) | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:47 IST
BSF troops foiled attempt by anti-national elements in Punjab [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab. The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on the India-Pakistan border seized three AK-47 rifles with six magazines and 91 Rounds, two M-16 rifles with four magazines and 57 Rounds and two pistols with four magazines and 20 Rounds.

A search operation is in progress. More details in this regard are awaited.

