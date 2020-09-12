BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab
Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab.ANI | Ferozepur (Punjab) | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:47 IST
Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab. The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on the India-Pakistan border seized three AK-47 rifles with six magazines and 91 Rounds, two M-16 rifles with four magazines and 57 Rounds and two pistols with four magazines and 20 Rounds.
A search operation is in progress. More details in this regard are awaited.
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Punjab CM directs DGP to sternly enforce closure of liquor vends by 6:30 pm
Punjab Police raids ex-DGP Sumedh Saini's house in Chandigarh
Punjab Assembly pays tributes to freedom fighters, soldiers killed in Galwan clash, COVID warriors
Punjab Police raids former DGP's residence
Daylong Punjab Assembly session begins under COVID-19 shadow