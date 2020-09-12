Left Menu
J-K: Awantipora Police arrests terrorist associate in Tral

A terrorist associate has been arrested here and incriminating materials have been recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Tral (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 18:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A terrorist associate has been arrested here and incriminating materials have been recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday. A press note from Jammu and Kashmir police said, "Police in Awantipora have arrested a terrorist associate in Tral area and recovered incriminating materials from his possession."

"The arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Adil Ahmad Hajam resident of Ratsuna Tral. As per police records, he was involved in providing shelter, logistics, transportation and other support to the active terrorists operating in the area," the press note said. "Incriminating materials recovered from his possession have been taken to probe his complicity in other terror crime cases. A case FIR No. 72/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated in this regard," it added. (ANI)

