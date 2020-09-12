Ahmedabad-Howrah Special Train to run tri-weekly
The frequency of the Ahmedabad-Howrah Special Train has now been increased to Tri-Weekly from weekly for the convenience of passengers and to clear the rush, the Western Railways informed.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:10 IST
The frequency of the Ahmedabad-Howrah Special Train has now been increased to Tri-Weekly from weekly for the convenience of passengers and to clear the rush, the Western Railways informed. "The frequency of the Ahmedabad-Howrah -Ahmedabad Special train has been increased from weekly to tri-weekly with effect from September 15. The Ahmedabad-Howrah Special will leave Ahmedabad every Friday, Monday, and Wednesday from September 18 at 12:15 am and will reach Howrah at 1:30 pm on the third day," a statement from the Western Railways said.
Similarly, the Howrah-Ahmedabad special train will leave Howrah on every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from September 15 at 11:55 pm and will reach Ahmedabad at 1:25 pm on the third day. "This train will run as a fully reserved train. The booking of additional trips of the trains will open from September 14 at all nominated PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ahmedabad
- Howrah
- Western Railways
- PRS
- IRCTC
ALSO READ
Commercial complex collapses in Ahmedabad; 1 dead, 2 rescued
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases rise by 164 to 31,177; 3 die
Ahmedabad's COVID-19 case tally rises to 31,346; four die
Ahmedabad: sero-survey suggests 23.24 pc people have COVID-19 anti-bodies
Railways invites first set of tenders for DPR of Delhi-Ahmedabad high speed corridor