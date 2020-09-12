Left Menu
Development News Edition

If you can't look after law and order then resign: Assaulted Ex-Navy Officer's advise to Thackeray

Retired Navy officer, Madan Sharma who was assaulted allegedly by Shiv Sena workers demanded resignation from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 23:55 IST
If you can't look after law and order then resign: Assaulted Ex-Navy Officer's advise to Thackeray
Retired Navy officer, Madan Sharma speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Retired Navy officer, Madan Sharma who was assaulted allegedly by Shiv Sena workers demanded resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday. Speaking to reporters here, Sharma said, "I'm injured and stressed. What happened is saddening. I'd like to tell Uddhav Thackeray that if you can't look after law and order then resign and let people decide who should look after it."

He said that the entire organisation of the chief minister and its workers should apologise for the act and should ensure that it will not happen to anyone. "All workers and organisations of Uddhav Thackeray ji should seek apology from the entire nation and ensure that such incident does not take place again with anyone else," Madan Sharma told media.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the former officer and wished him a speedy recovery. "Spoke to retired naval officer, Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on ex-Servicemen is completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madan ji a speedy recovery," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders, and daughter of Madan Sharma staged protest outside the office of Additional Commissioner of Police demanding the accused to be booked under non-bailable offences. Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and five others were arrested by the Mumbai police overnight after an FIR was registered in connection with alleged assault of retired Navy officer in Mumbai. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

A's 3B Chapman to have season-ending hip surgery

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman will have surgery on his ailing right hip Monday and will miss the remainder of the season. Chapman was placed on the 10-day injured list due to hip tendinitis. He has not played since leaving a ...

Over 2,100 commuters as Noida Metro begins full ops

The Noida-Greater Noida Metros ridership crossed the 2,000 mark on Saturday, as it resumed full-fledged operations for the first time after over five months, officials said.&#160; The rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, recorded 2,1...

DDA retrieves 5,000 sq m of land after three-day demolition drive

A three-day anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the DDA starting September 8 near Yamuna bank following which 5,000 sq m of land was retrieved, sources said on Saturday. The drive was conducted as per the directions of the National Gre...

"Nomadland" wins top prize at Venice film festival

Nomadland, a U.S. movie about a community of van dwellers traversing the vast American West, won the Golden Lion award for best film at the Venice film festival on Saturday. The film, directed by U.S.-based Chinese director Chloe Zhao, star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020