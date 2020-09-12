Botsa Satyanarayana slams Chandrababu Naidu for remarks on Antarvedi chariot burning incident

The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks on the Antarvedi chariot burning incident, saying that Naidu was "using even the Almighty for his political interests." "Did Chandrababu really call for protests outside temples out of respect for the sacred temples and Hinduism? He is using even the Almighty for his political interests. Many temples were demolished in Vijayawada during Chandrababu Naidu's tenure. As many as 29 persons had died in Godavari Pushkarams due to Chandrababu Naidu's publicity stunt and although we had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation, he had not accepted," Satyanarayana said.

He further questioned why Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) did not raise his voice against the demolition of temples during the TDP regime. "Why did he not speak against atrocities on Dalits and temple burning at the time? The BJP is making noise on the Antarvedi temple chariot issue but has not done anything about those who pelted stones at places of worship of other religions. Aren't the opposition parties bothered by the law and order situation in the state?" he asked.

Satyanarayana also said that the CM had ordered a CBI investigation into the chariot burning incident and gave clear cut orders for the Director-General of Police and officials to take care that no untoward incident takes place at any spiritual places. Earlier on Saturday, the TDP leader and other activists called for a protest at various temples for a week against the attacks. The protest were planned to be held in front of Surya Devalayam (Sun Temple) on Sunday, Shiva temples on Monday, Anjaneyaswamy temples on Tuesday, Ayyappa temples on Wednesday, Sai Baba temples on Thursday, Ammavari Devasthanam on Friday, and Vishnu temples on Saturday. (ANI)