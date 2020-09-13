Left Menu
Kerala records 2,885 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fatalities

COVID-19 was confirmed in 2,885 persons in Kerala on Saturday even as 1,944 patients under treatment for the same have recovered from the disease, said Health Minister KK Shailaja.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-09-2020 04:55 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 04:55 IST
COVID-19 was confirmed in 2,885 persons in Kerala on Saturday even as 1,944 patients under treatment for the same have recovered from the disease, said Health Minister KK Shailaja. Of those diagnosed today, 2,640 were cases of local transmission and the source of infection of 287 was not traceable. Forty-two are returnees from abroad and 137 from other states. Fifty-five healthcare workers were also infected by Coronavirus.

Fifteen recent deaths were confirmed on Saturday due to COVID-19. The district-wise figures for those who tested positive yesterday are Thiruvananthapuram 566, Malappuram 310, Kozhikode 286, Kollam 265, Kannur 207, Ernakulam 188, Palakkad 184, Thrissur 172, Kottayam 166, Alappuzha 163, Kasargod 150, Pathanamthitta 88, Idukki 86 and Wayanad 54. Till now, 75,848 people have been cured of COVID in the State and at present, 28,802 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals.

A total of 2,03,300 persons are under observation in various districts of the state, 1,81,123 under home or institutional quarantine and 22,177 in hospitals. 2,576 people were admitted to the hospitals today. In the last 24 hours, 43,954 samples were tested. So far, a total of 20,99,549 samples have been sent for testing, including 1,88,549 samples from high exposure groups as part of Sentinel Surveillance.

Nineteen new places were demarcated as hotspots today while 10 were exempted. There are 603 hotspots in Kerala now. (ANI)

