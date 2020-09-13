Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Pulwama
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists after the forces launched a joint search operation in Parigam area of Pulwama on Friday.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-09-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 19:48 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists after the forces launched a joint search operation in Parigam area of Pulwama on Friday. The operation is still underway. More details are awaited.
On September 4, two terrorists were neutralised in Yedipora village of Baramulla district by the security forces in an encounter. Two AK-47 rifles, two magazines and one pistol were seized from the possession of terrorists. Three terrorists were eliminated in an encounter at Pattan in Baramulla district on September 4. (ANI)
