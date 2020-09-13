Left Menu
OIL diverts gas from blown out well in Assam's Baghjan

In order to reduce the surface level well head pressure of the blowout well number 5 at Assam's Baghjan, the process of restoration of diversion of the flow of gas from the well head to Baghjan EPS and two flare pits successfully implemented on Sunday, Oil India Limited said.

ANI | Baghjan (Assam) | Updated: 13-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 21:42 IST
OIL diverts gas from blown out well in Assam's Baghjan
Baghjan blowout well 5 after gas diversion carried out successfully. . Image Credit: ANI

In order to reduce the surface level well head pressure of the blowout well number 5 at Assam's Baghjan, the process of restoration of diversion of the flow of gas from the well head to Baghjan EPS and two flare pits successfully implemented on Sunday, Oil India Limited said. "Today's operation was carried out after experts from M/s Alert and OIL completed the checking/inspection of the wellhead and safety inspection along with specific Job Safety Analysis of the entire system yesterday. The flow of gas was diverted to EPS at around 8.40 am after closing the BOP and flaring part of the gas which was diverted to two flare pits. Wellhead pressures and related parameters are being monitored constantly and once the whole system is stabilized, the next line of actions will be undertaken for well killing operation," Oil India said in a statement.

The company said that all safety precautions are in place and the wellhead, BOP stack, choke manifold and ground x-mas tree are being continuously sprayed with water for cooling purposes. "All efforts are being taken to control the well at the earliest," it said.

On May 27 this year, a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out work over operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield. The well caught fire on June 9. (ANI)

