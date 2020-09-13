Jammu and Kashmir reports 1,686 new COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,686 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, while 875 have been reported from Jammu, the remaining 811 were reported from Kashmir division, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir informed on Sunday.

"1,686 new COVID19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 875 from Jammu division and 811 from Kashmir division. A total number of cases now at 54,096 including 17,481 active cases, 35,737 recoveries, and 878 death," it said. (ANI)