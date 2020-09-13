Left Menu
17 new COVID-19 hotspots identified in Kerala

A total of 17 new places were identified as COVID-19 hotspots in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of hotspots in the state to 607, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed.

Updated: 13-09-2020
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 17 new places were identified as COVID-19 hotspots in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of hotspots in the state to 607, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed. As many as 13 places which were previously declared hotspots were excluded.

At present, there are 30,072 patients under treatment for COVID-19 in the state, while a total of 77,703 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 1,855 in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, the state reported 14 deaths and 3,139 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total death toll to 439 and the total number of cases to 1,05,139.

Out of the total new cases in the state, 412 were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, 399 from Kozhikode, 378 from Malappuram, 326 from Ernakulam, 252 from Alappuzha, 234 Kannur, 233 from Palakkad, 205 from Kollam, 196 from Kottayam, 182 Thrissur, 124 from Kasaragod, 102 from Pathanamthitta, 56 from Wayanad and 40 from Idukki. "As many as 2,921 new coronavirus patients were infected through contact, and the contact source of 251 was unknown. While 36 are those who came back from foreign countries, 126 came from other states. A total of 56 healthcare workers were also infected," Shailaja.

At the same time, 1,855 patients under treatment have recovered today, About 34,786 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. Till now, a total of 21,32,795 samples have been sent for testing. (ANI)

