Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre urge seven states to ensure adequate Oxygen availability in healthcare facilities amid COVID-19

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday advised Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to ensure adequate Oxygen availability in all healthcare facilities and unrestricted intra as well as inter-state movement of oxygen in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:56 IST
Centre urge seven states to ensure adequate Oxygen availability in healthcare facilities amid COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday advised Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to ensure adequate Oxygen availability in all healthcare facilities and unrestricted intra as well as inter-state movement of oxygen in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The Union Health Ministry held a virtual meeting where Union Health Secretary, Secretary DPIIT and Secretary Pharmaceuticals participated. State Health Secretaries and Industries Secretaries of these seven states also participated in the meeting.

The States were specifically advised to ensure facility wise/hospital wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there are no stockout and to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between States and UTs. They were requested to ensure Provision of "Green Corridor" for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Tankers within the cities.

"Hospitals and institutions have long term tender/ contract agreement for supply of Oxygen with oxygen manufacturers, which need to be honoured. Hence, States must not impose restrictions on free movement of Oxygen," the statement read. These seven states were told to improve power supply infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted supply to Oxygen Manufacturing Units and to ensure proper disinfection of Oxygen cylinders as per protocols while sending cylinders to fillers of Oxygen.

"Effective coordination with steel plants for Oxygen procurement since steel plants provide approx. 550 MT per day oxygen in addition to oxygen manufacturers who provide 6400 MT per day should be maintained," it stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Xi's aggressive moves against India 'unexpectedly flopped': Report

Describing Xi Jinping as the architect of the PLAs recent aggressive moves against India, a leading US magazine has reported that the Chinese President has risked his future with the high-profile incursions into Indian territory that unexpe...

Chhattisgarh CM flags of 'Corona Vijay Rath' to create awareness, distribute masks, sanitizers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday flagged off Corona Vijay Rath here to create awareness regarding COVID-19 and also distribute masks and sanitizers free of cost.Speaking to media, Baghel said, Corona Vijay Rath started t...

Motor racing-Hamilton takes 90th win in crazy, red-flagged Tuscan GP

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 90th Formula One win, one short of Ferrari great Michael Schumachers all-time record, after a crazy Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday that twice had to be stopped and re-started. The six-times world champions Finnish...

UP Police and Forensic Science University to come up in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar area

The Uttar Pradesh Police and Forensic Science University will come up at Piparsand village in Sarojini Nagar area of Lucknow, the state government said on Sunday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi told reporters the university...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020