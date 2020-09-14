Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manuherekia catchment in Central Otago supported to clean up waterways

Environment Minister David Parker said the Manuherekia catchment is vitally important to the people of Central Otago. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-09-2020 08:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 08:04 IST
Manuherekia catchment in Central Otago supported to clean up waterways
The Government is working with the Central Otago community, along with Treaty partner Ngāi Tahu, to lead the work help to improve the health of the river.   Image Credit: Pexels

The Manuherekia catchment in Central Otago is the third exemplar catchment to be targeted as part of the Government's plan to clean up waterways by supporting community-led programmes.

Environment Minister David Parker said the Manuherekia catchment is vitally important to the people of Central Otago.

"The Manuherekia rises in the Hawkdun ranges and flows through some of New Zealand's most stunning landscapes that inspired the paintings of Grahame Sydney and the poems of Brian Turner," David Parker said.

"It provides water for farming, viticulture and horticulture. It is also a popular place for people to swim, kayak and fish.

"However, the river is under pressure, with water quality declining and over-allocation of water reducing the minimum flow needed for ecological processes, such as providing habitat for wildlife, and for recreational use."

The At-Risk Catchment programme provides $12 million over four years, including to the three exemplar catchments that have been announced: Kaipara Moana, Te Hoiere/Pelorus and now, the Manuherekia.

"We will work with farmers and others in the community to help understand what can make the greatest difference and then what interventions to take. The lessons learned from 'exemplar' catchments like Manuherekia can then be passed on to others," David Parker said.

The Government is working with the Central Otago community, along with Treaty partner Ngāi Tahu, to lead the work help to improve the health of the river.

Two initial projects are being developed that will provide a starting point for the work that needs to be done by the community.

This includes a 15-kilometre riparian planting, fencing and wetland restoration project in Thomson's Creek and an assessment of the fish passage and barriers for native galaxiids.

The second project will improve the knowledge of the mahinga kai and biodiversity values in the catchment to support further restoration work that will use complementary innovative and traditional technologies.

"We are continuing to roll out our plan to clean up waterways. What we learn with Manuherekia will add to the knowledge gained from the Kaipara and Pelorus catchments," David Parker said.

"This is about everyone coming together to stop the degradation and undo the damage of the past.

"Every New Zealander should be able to go down to our local river in summer for a swim and put our head under without getting sick," David Parker said.

"Working with the community we are fulfilling the Government's promise to stop the degradation of our waterways, make measurable improvements within five years and return them to health in a generation," David Parker said.

This work complements the Government's Essential Freshwater plan.

This plan will:

give councils national direction on freshwater standards

put in place measures to improve land use such as controlling poor winter grazing practices

give guidance on the preservation of highly productive land and urban development.

David Parker and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor made the announcement at Ophir Hall close to the Historic Ophir Bridge over the Manuherekia River.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Disney CEO quizzed over Xinjiang connection; The Rolling Stones sets new record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Homer-happy Twins hand Indians sixth straight loss

Marwin Gonzalez homered and drove in three runs, and Nelson Cruz crushed his 16th home run as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game series sweep of the Cleveland Indians with a 7-5 victory Sunday in Minneapolis. Ryan Jeffers and Josh D...

Manuherekia catchment in Central Otago supported to clean up waterways

The Manuherekia catchment in Central Otago is the third exemplar catchment to be targeted as part of the Governments plan to clean up waterways by supporting community-led programmes. Environment Minister David Parker said the Manuherekia ...

Royals pound Pirates to complete sweep

Brad Keller pitched his first career shutout as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Keller allowed just five hits and one walk as the Royals won their sixth straight. Salvador Pe...

Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired

A sheriffs deputy in Georgia has been fired after being captured on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop, authorities said Sunday. The deputy was being let go for excessive use of force, the Clayton County Sheriffs Of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020