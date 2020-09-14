Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Khaali Peeli' makers tweak 'Beyonce sharma jayegi' track after criticism

The makers first tweaked the Vishal-Shekhar composed track by changing the spelling of Beyonce, replacing 'c' with a 's' and have now completely changed the line to "tera dekh ke nakhra duniya sharma jayegi." Debutant director Maqbool Khan said the decision to make changes to the track, penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar, was taken as the team wants to "entertain" and not offend anyone "Since our lyrical arrangement did not go well with few people, we thought why not keeping the essence same, change the song a little bit," Khan said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 13:27 IST
‘Khaali Peeli' makers tweak 'Beyonce sharma jayegi' track after criticism

Makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter-starrer "Khaali Peeli" have tweaked their latest track "Beyonce sharma jayegi" after it was criticised for having racist undertones. The track, which was released last week, came under scanner for its lyrics "tujhe dekh ke goriya Beyonce sharma jayegi" with netizens calling it out for furthering the glorification of white skin and a bizzare comparison to the African-American pop star. The makers first tweaked the Vishal-Shekhar composed track by changing the spelling of Beyonce, replacing 'c' with a 's' and have now completely changed the line to "tera dekh ke nakhra duniya sharma jayegi." Debutant director Maqbool Khan said the decision to make changes to the track, penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar, was taken as the team wants to "entertain" and not offend anyone

"Since our lyrical arrangement did not go well with few people, we thought why not keeping the essence same, change the song a little bit," Khan said in a statement. The beat and musical arrangement of the song principally remains the same. "Khaali Peeli" is backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and is set to release on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Entire country stands by Indian Army irrespective of ruling party at Centre: Sanjay Raut

The entire country has stood by the Indian Army irrespective of the ruling party at the Centre and would always do so, said Shiv Senas Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut here on Monday. Speaking to ANI on Monday, Raut said, The entire country has s...

Health Department open to continuing talks with funeral undertakers

The Health Department says while it will not allow non-compliance to legislation in the funeral undertaking sector, it is open to continuing talks with undertakers who are set to down tools.A group of undertakes around the country is planni...

COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 793 new cases, 7 deaths

A total of 793 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours. According to the state health department, the coronavirus tally for the state stands at 1,03,201.There are 17,410 active cases in the state ...

UK's Johnson faces rebellion over plan to break Brexit treaty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons plan to defy international law with legislation that breaches parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union faces a vote in parliament on Monday amid growing opposition within his party.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020