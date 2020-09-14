Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nomalungelo Gina encourages consumers to educate on their rights

“The importance of educating consumers about their rights during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical, as some businesses may see an opening to exploit consumers, and for unfair competition and practices to thrive,” Gina said on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:49 IST
Nomalungelo Gina encourages consumers to educate on their rights
“We want to... update [consumers] on the cases under investigation for unfair business trading and create awareness on the steps and processes to follow in reporting price colluding,” Gina said. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina, has encouraged consumers to educate themselves on consumer rights at the Consumer Protection Webinar taking place this week.

"The importance of educating consumers about their rights during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical, as some businesses may see an opening to exploit consumers, and for unfair competition and practices to thrive," Gina said on Monday.

The webinar will explain consumer rights and complaints processes, responsible credit lending, borrowing and spending, price hikes, amendments of the Competition Act and collusive conduct, including the process of reporting inflated prices.

"We want to... update [consumers] on the cases under investigation for unfair business trading and create awareness on the steps and processes to follow in reporting price colluding," Gina said.

The webinar will give panellists an opportunity to share with the audience the various support services, programmes, processes and recourses available to consumers and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and further impress upon the need to keep a healthy credit life during these times.

The webinar will be hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) in conjunction with its agencies, the Competition Commission (CompCom), the National Consumer Commission (NCC) and the National Credit Regulator (NCR).

To take part in the conversation, and acquire knowledge on unfair business practices and exploitation, click on the link below to join the webinar:

https://gcis.zoom.us/j/92253505093

The webinar will take place on Thursday at 2 pm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling rises before key Brexit vote; volatility hits 5-month highs

The pound rose against the dollar and euro on Monday, stabilising somewhat after recent falls, as investors waited for a key Brexit vote and weighed up the chance of a no-deal Brexit.Sterling had its worst week in six months last week, as i...

Ecom Express to hire 30,000 people as part of seasonal recruitment drive

End-to-end logistics firm Ecom Express on Monday said it will be hiring over 30,000 people as part of its seasonal recruitment exercise for its hubs and delivery centres, among others, to meet the festive season demand. These seasonal pos...

Salvagers mend ruptures in fire-hit oil tanker off Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has initiated repair work on the ruptured fuel oil tank in the engine room of a stricken fully loaded oil supertanker after plugging the leak, the countrys Navy said.The supertanker is currently 52 nautical miles 96 kms from the S...

BJD will support NDA's candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman post: Prasanna Acharya

Biju Janata Dal BJD leader Prasanna Acharya on Monday said that his party will extend support to National Democratic Alliances candidate Harivansh for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Our party will support National Democrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020