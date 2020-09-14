Nomalungelo Gina encourages consumers to educate on their rights

The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Nomalungelo Gina, has encouraged consumers to educate themselves on consumer rights at the Consumer Protection Webinar taking place this week.

"The importance of educating consumers about their rights during the COVID-19 pandemic is critical, as some businesses may see an opening to exploit consumers, and for unfair competition and practices to thrive," Gina said on Monday.

The webinar will explain consumer rights and complaints processes, responsible credit lending, borrowing and spending, price hikes, amendments of the Competition Act and collusive conduct, including the process of reporting inflated prices.

"We want to... update [consumers] on the cases under investigation for unfair business trading and create awareness on the steps and processes to follow in reporting price colluding," Gina said.

The webinar will give panellists an opportunity to share with the audience the various support services, programmes, processes and recourses available to consumers and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and further impress upon the need to keep a healthy credit life during these times.

The webinar will be hosted by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) in conjunction with its agencies, the Competition Commission (CompCom), the National Consumer Commission (NCC) and the National Credit Regulator (NCR).

To take part in the conversation, and acquire knowledge on unfair business practices and exploitation, click on the link below to join the webinar:

https://gcis.zoom.us/j/92253505093

The webinar will take place on Thursday at 2 pm.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)