Left Menu
Development News Edition

President honours George Bizos by declaring special official funeral

President Ramaphosa authorised that the national flag is flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday, 12 September, until the evening of the Special Official Funeral on Thursday, 17 September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:58 IST
President honours George Bizos by declaring special official funeral
President Ramaphosa described Bizos as one of the best legal minds in South Africa, who contributed immensely to the attainment of democracy. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured the late human rights lawyer and social activist, Advocate George Bizos, by declaring a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for him.

President Ramaphosa authorised that the national flag is flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from Saturday, 12 September, until the evening of the Special Official Funeral on Thursday, 17 September.

The renowned human rights lawyer passed away on the afternoon of 9 September 2020 at the age of 92.

Bizos was born in Kirani, Greece. He came to South Africa with his father in 1941.

He dedicated his legal career to fighting for basic human rights while representing numerous high-profile activists in political trials including Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and others accused in both the 1956 Treason and 1963 Rivonia trials.

President Ramaphosa described Bizos as one of the best legal minds in South Africa, who contributed immensely to the attainment of democracy.

"George Bizos was a well-known name and he had an incisive legal mind. He was also one of the architects of our Constitution, who contributed immensely. He will be sorely missed.

"We bow our heads in honour of the contribution he made to our democracy," said President Ramaphosa at the time of Bizos's passing.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal Police forms separate groups to deal with fake news menace

The West Bengal Police has formed separate core groups of police officers with expertise in cybercrime detection to deal with the menace of circulation of fake news, a senior official of the state home department said on Monday. The core gr...

Renault's Alpine enters top tier at Le Mans in 2021 endurance season

Renaults new sports division Alpine will enter the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a series whose jewel in the crown is the Le Mans 24 Hours, the brands general manager said on Monday. Loss-making Renaults new chief executive, Luca de Me...

Sterling rises before key Brexit vote; volatility hits 5-month highs

The pound rose against the dollar and euro on Monday, stabilising somewhat after recent falls, as investors waited for a key Brexit vote and weighed up the chance of a no-deal Brexit.Sterling had its worst week in six months last week, as i...

Ecom Express to hire 30,000 people as part of seasonal recruitment drive

End-to-end logistics firm Ecom Express on Monday said it will be hiring over 30,000 people as part of its seasonal recruitment exercise for its hubs and delivery centres, among others, to meet the festive season demand. These seasonal pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020