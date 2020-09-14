Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindi Divas 2020: VP Naidu calls for according equal respect to all languages

Mentioning that Mahatma Gandhi had found the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in 1918, the Vice President emphasised that Hindi and other Indian languages should be seen as complementary to each other.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 15:12 IST
Hindi Divas 2020: VP Naidu calls for according equal respect to all languages
Expressing happiness over the importance given to mother tongue in NEP-2020, the Vice President called for providing education in mother tongue for inclusive education. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for according equal respect to all the languages and emphasised that no language should be either imposed or opposed.

Addressing an online event organised by Madhuban Educational Books on the occasion of Hindi Divas -2020, the Vice President said that all our languages have a rich history and we should be proud of our language diversity and cultural heritage.

Mentioning that Mahatma Gandhi had found the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in 1918, the Vice President emphasised that Hindi and other Indian languages should be seen as complementary to each other.

To increase goodwill, love and affection among the citizens, Shri Naidu suggested that students from non-Hindi speaking states should learn Hindi and the students from Hindi speaking states should learn one more Indian language such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada etc.

Expressing happiness over the importance given to mother tongue in NEP-2020, the Vice President called for providing education in mother tongue for inclusive education. "This helps the children in learning and understanding the subject better and they are able to express themselves better", he said.

Noting that education in mother tongue would necessitate the easy availability of good books in Hindi and other Indian languages, the Vice President said publishing houses will have an important role in this.

Expressing the need for all Indian languages to grow together, Shri Naidu called upon the publishers and educators to work for enhancing dialogue between our languages.

Mr Naveen Rajlani, CEO, Madhubun Educational Books, Prof. Usha Sharma from NCERT, Prof. Saroj Sharma from Indraprastha University and Prof. Pawan Sudhir from NCERT were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal Police forms separate groups to deal with fake news menace

The West Bengal Police has formed separate core groups of police officers with expertise in cybercrime detection to deal with the menace of circulation of fake news, a senior official of the state home department said on Monday. The core gr...

Renault's Alpine enters top tier at Le Mans in 2021 endurance season

Renaults new sports division Alpine will enter the 2021 World Endurance Championship, a series whose jewel in the crown is the Le Mans 24 Hours, the brands general manager said on Monday. Loss-making Renaults new chief executive, Luca de Me...

Sterling rises before key Brexit vote; volatility hits 5-month highs

The pound rose against the dollar and euro on Monday, stabilising somewhat after recent falls, as investors waited for a key Brexit vote and weighed up the chance of a no-deal Brexit.Sterling had its worst week in six months last week, as i...

Ecom Express to hire 30,000 people as part of seasonal recruitment drive

End-to-end logistics firm Ecom Express on Monday said it will be hiring over 30,000 people as part of its seasonal recruitment exercise for its hubs and delivery centres, among others, to meet the festive season demand. These seasonal pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020