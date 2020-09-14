Left Menu
Students from Hindi speaking states should learn one more Indian language and vice versa, suggests Vice President Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suggested that students from non-Hindi speaking states should learn Hindi and the students from Hindi speaking states should learn one more Indian language such as Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. This he said will go towards increasing goodwill, love, and affection among people in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:46 IST
Visual from Rajya Sabha. . Image Credit: ANI

Speaking on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas', the Vice President said that no language is either superior or inferior and called for according equal respect to all languages.

"Languages which are used by a large number of people, there should be no opposition to learn it. I am advising people that they should try to learn one more language other than your language," Naidu said while addressing an online event organised on the occasion of Hindi Divas 2020. "Learn Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi etc. I especially appeal to people living in North India to tell their children to learn a South Indian language. It will create a cordial environment in the country," he said.

"Languages which are used by a large number of people, there should be no opposition to learn it. I am advising people that they should try to learn one more language other than your language," Naidu said while addressing an online event organised on the occasion of Hindi Divas 2020. "Learn Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Telugu, Marathi etc. I especially appeal to people living in North India to tell their children to learn a South Indian language. It will create a cordial environment in the country," he said.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said that people should learn other Indian languages along with Hindi. "Today is Hindi Diwas. In 1949, the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi as the official language. Other Indian languages have been given respectable places. All Indian languages are respectable. It should be our efforts that we should learn other Indian languages along with Hindi," he said.

"I appeal to all people while encouraging Hindi at the same time to promote mother tongue in your respective areas. That is the need of the hour. And no language is superior and no language is inferior. My suggestion will be no imposition, no opposition," Naidu said. (ANI)

