3 OIL employees lost their lives at Baghjan Oilfield fire

Three Oil India Limited (OIL) employees lost their lives following the fire this June 9 at the Baghjan Oilfield in Assam's Tinsukia, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Monday. There has been no casualty of locals, the ministry said.

ANI | Baghjan (Assam) | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three Oil India Limited (OIL) employees lost their lives following the fire this June 9 at the Baghjan Oilfield in Assam's Tinsukia, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Monday. There has been no casualty of locals, the ministry said. "There has been an impact on the nearby areas because of the heat and noise generated from the blowout well of Baghjan field. Approximately 3,000 affected families were evacuated to rehabilitation camps set up by the district administration. There has been no casualty of local residents. However, Oil India Limited (OIL) has lost three employees," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry informed that District Administration has constituted a committee for assessment of property loss for which OIL has to deposit the compensation amount to district administration for disbursal to the affected families. "So far, 2,756 families have been identified for compensation till September 8, 2020 in Doomdooma and Tinsukia Circle. Rs 10,93,50,500 has been deposited with District Administration by OIL for providing one-time compensation of Rs 30,000 each to the 3,645 affected families," the ministry stated.

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has constituted a three-member Inquiry Committee to inquire into this incident. In addition, inquiry committees have also been set up by the Directorate General of Mines & Safety (DGMS) and Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD). Two officers of OIL directly looking after the operations of the well before blowout have been suspended. (ANI)

