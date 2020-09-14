Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some are trying to sabotage development plans of the government: Kerala CM

Reacting to media reports alleging corruption in Life Mission project, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that some people are trying to sabotage the development plans of the government which are being done for the welfare of the people.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:47 IST
Some are trying to sabotage development plans of the government: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to media reports alleging corruption in Life Mission project, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that some people are trying to sabotage the development plans of the government which are being done for the welfare of the people. "Some are trying to sabotage what the government is doing for the development of the state and the welfare of the people," Vijayan said while inaugurating the first phase of Konni Government Medical College through video conference.

The Chief Minister criticised political parties which boycotted the hospital event, saying they cannot share the joy of the people and the development work done by the government. "A group in the state is led by the thought that what people want, it should not happen. Some media are with it. Did you see the headline of a newspaper published today? The newspaper tries to make an image that the Life Mission project looks like a bribe scheme. Is that the situation. A total of 2.26 lakh homeless families got houses. They are in their own homes today," he added.

Vijayan said that the people should know how houses are constructed in each area. "The process of completing the remaining houses has already begun. When all this comes as an achievement and pride of the state, the people want to tarnish the image of the government and hide such efforts from the public. That is why such propaganda and news. If anything happened to any of the contractors, why link it to Life Mission?" he said.

"What the government does for the people should be hidden, that is what this kind of campaign is for. None of this can mislead people. They will not judge the government on one day's news. People will judge the government through their experiences," he added. "The project, which had stalled due to mismanagement, was resumed after the coming of this government. Therefore, it is natural for those responsible for abandoning the project to be upset. A full-fledged medical college is becoming a reality in Konni. These people cannot be happy at this stage. None of this should happen in the state. The glow of the walk must be dimmed. It should be kept secret - this mentality drives them. Many things unbearable to them have happened in the state during the last four and a half years," he said while criticising the media.

"Growth in the health sector is different. Our improved health system has been instrumental in preventing the COVID-19 epidemic. Primary health centers became family health centers. Super-specialty facilities have been set up in hospitals from taluk level to medical colleges. While such achievements are accepted by the country and the world, there is a section who are unable to acept that. They could not even accept that we had controlled the spread of COVID-19," he added. Vijayan said that Konni Medical College will benefit not only the Pathanamthitta district but also the people of the eastern region of Kollam district and Sabarimala pilgrims.

"The remaining work of Medical college will be completed on time. Administrative sanction has been given for work worth Rs 351 crore. Once the master plan is received, the required amount will be made available from KIFB," he said. Health Minister KK Shailaja was the chairperson. K.U. Janishkumar MLA welcomed the gathering. Forest Minister K Raju, MLAs Raju Abraham and Veena George were also present during the occasion. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai's Emirates NDB signs MoU with Israel's Bank Hapoalim

The two largest lenders in the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Emirates NDB and Bank Hapoalim, signed a memorandum of understanding MoU as the two countries move to forge ties, a statement from Hapoalim said on Monday.It is the first banki...

Talks between Russia's Putin and Belarus' Lukashenko end - media

Talks between Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi have ended, Belarusian media reported on Monday.The talks lasted more than 4 hours. Putin has promised a 1.5 billion ...

Building portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients: Vardhan

A portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients is being built by undertaking 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs and harnessing traditional knowledge using the modern medicine approach, with planned trials involving medicinal p...

15 deaths, 1,043 fresh virus cases in Uttarakhand

Fifteen more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Monday as 1,043 cases surfaced, taking the number of infections in the state to 33,016, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department. So far, 429 deaths have been report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020