ICAR declares Shweta Kapila cows as Goan breed, CM hails move

A cow breed found in Valpoi,Saakeri and some other areas of Goa has been recognised as aGoan breed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research(ICAR)- National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR)

The cows are known to give more nutritious milk thanother breeds

In a tweet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. "Iam glad that Shweta Kapila cow has received recognition asGoan breed of cattle by ICAR- National Bureau of AnimalGenetic Resources (NBAGR). The Shweta Kapila cows are knownfor the nutritional value of their A2 rich milk.@icarindia." He praised the ICAR team in Goa for their efforts.