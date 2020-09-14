ICAR declares Shweta Kapila cows as Goan breed, CM hails move
In a tweet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. "Iam glad that Shweta Kapila cow has received recognition asGoan breed of cattle by ICAR- National Bureau of AnimalGenetic Resources (NBAGR). The Shweta Kapila cows are knownfor the nutritional value of their A2 rich milk.@icarindia." He praised the ICAR team in Goa for their efforts.
