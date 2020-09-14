Left Menu
ICAR declares Shweta Kapila cows as Goan breed, CM hails move

A cow breed found in Valpoi,Saakeri and some other areas of Goa has been recognised as aGoan breed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research(ICAR)- National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) The cows are known to give more nutritious milk thanother breeds In a tweet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. "Iam glad that Shweta Kapila cow has received recognition asGoan breed of cattle by ICAR- National Bureau of AnimalGenetic Resources (NBAGR).

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:48 IST
ICAR declares Shweta Kapila cows as Goan breed, CM hails move

A cow breed found in Valpoi,Saakeri and some other areas of Goa has been recognised as aGoan breed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research(ICAR)- National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR)

The cows are known to give more nutritious milk thanother breeds

In a tweet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. "Iam glad that Shweta Kapila cow has received recognition asGoan breed of cattle by ICAR- National Bureau of AnimalGenetic Resources (NBAGR). The Shweta Kapila cows are knownfor the nutritional value of their A2 rich milk.@icarindia." He praised the ICAR team in Goa for their efforts.

