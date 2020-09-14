Left Menu
Telangana farmers protest against Centre's agri-ordinances

The Telangana Farmers Associations on Monday protested against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Centre recently.

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:53 IST
Farmers protest against the ordinances moved by the Centre. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Farmers Associations on Monday protested against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Centre recently. Speaking to ANI, All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha vice president Vijayli Champath Rao said that the ordinaces brought out by the Centre would destroy the farmers of the country and that nearly 250 farmers organisations across the country have joined hands against this move of the government.

"The Ordinance brought by the Centre would destroy farmers across the country. Nearly 250 farmers associations from the country have come together against this move by the Centre. It must withdraw these ordinances," he said. He added, "Land of those farmers who have two-three-acres of land will go under corporate hands. In the last two decades, nearly 2 lakh farmers have committed suicide."

Sandhya, an activist of All India Kisan Sabha, added, "We are protesting against the atrocities by Modi Government towards farmers of the country. More than 250 farmers associations have gathered. In the name of electricity reforms, you are placing the burden on the poor farmers shoulder. " On June 5, President Ram Nath Kovind promulgated three ordinances announced by the government to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce.

He promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2020. An official had release said that the Centre has been making comprehensive interventions to impart efficiency and effectiveness to agricultural marketing, with the aim of raising the income of the farmers.

It said that recognizing the bottlenecks preventing the holistic development of marketing of the agriculture produce, the Government drafted and circulated the Model Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing (APLM) Act 2017, and also the Model Agriculture Produce and Livestock Contract Farming Act of 2018, for adoption by the states. "The Government of India also recognized the need for the farmer to sell agriculture produce at a place of his choice at a better price by increasing the number of prospective buyers. A facilitative framework was also considered necessary for farming agreements," the release issued by the government had said. (ANI)

