BKU carries out demonstration rally in Ghaziabad against land acquisition by CPWD

Scores of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers on Monday carried out a protest march on the road near Hapur Chungi intersection here demanding higher compensation for their agricultural land acquired by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The traffic movement at the intersection came to a grinding halt due to the agitation

BKU's Uttar Pradesh vice president Chowdhary Rajbir Singh told PTI that a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been handed over to the additional district magistrate. Addressing the protesting farmers, Singh said that agricultural land of Raispur, Sihani, Harsav and Razapur villages was acquired by the CPWD five decades ago at throwaway prices. "Around 300 farmers had refused to take compensation and they had filed a case to seek justice at the Allahabad High Court. As the case is pending in the court, the CPWD can't sell or transfer the land to any institution. The administration should take cognizance of it," he said. PTI CORR DPB